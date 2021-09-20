Xiaomi 11T Pro: the most powerful of the Xiaomi 11T charges at 120W and refreshes the touch panel at 480Hz

Xiaomi has carried out its presentation scheduled for today, September 15, and we have witnessed the launch of its first large terminals without a surname. Models have arrived that are no longer called ‘Mi’ but that respect the essence of the brand to offer a lot at an adjusted price and the Xiaomi 11T Pro It is the most powerful of all that have been presented.

The new catalog leader of the firm is situated between seasons with a Snapdragon 888 as the chosen processor and with features as striking as the 120W fast charging for its 5,000 mAh battery, or as your 480Hz touch refresh for the screen. But the Xiaomi 11T Pro is more than that, we will tell you.

Xiaomi 11T Pro data sheet

Xiaomi 11T Pro Screen 6.67-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

120Hz adaptive refresh

480Hz touch refresh

1,000 nits max speed / 800 nits typical

5,000,000: 1 contrast

TrueColor

HDR10 + Processor Snapdragon 888

GPU Adreno 660 Versions 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

12GB / 256GB

LPDDR5 / UFS 3.1 Rear cameras Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.75 OIS

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.2 120º

Telemacro: 5 megapixels f / 2.4 7 centimeters OIS Frontal camera 16 megapixels f / 2.45 Battery 5,000 mAh

120W fast charge System Android 11

MIUI 2.5 Connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

USB type C Dimensions and weight 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm

204 grams Others On-screen fingerprint reader

Heat dissipation by steam chamber

IP53 certified against splashes Price From 649 euros

Xiaomi 11T Pro, first impressions in video

The expected power for a high-end with a but

The new Xiaomi 11T Pro puts one foot on the ground with it Snapdragon 888 in command, the only “but” that we can put at this point because perhaps we expected the appearance of the Plus model presented some time ago. The processor is accompanied by two versions of RAM and two of internal storage to give rise to three options for sale, with the 12GB of RAM and 256GB model at the top of the ladder.

The screen is a 6.67-inch AMOLED, adaptive refreshment (up to 120Hz), 20: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution, which leaves us 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The screen has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and a contrast of 5,000,000: 1, in addition to being compatible with HDR10 + content. By the way, we have a 480Hz touch refresh which makes this screen ideal for advanced games.

We reached the cameras and here we find 108 megapixels in front of rear gear, with an f / 1.75 lens, accompanied by 8 megapixels with an ultra-wide angle lens and 5 megapixels with a telemacro lens, which focuses up to between 3 and 7 centimeters. And for the front, 16 megapixels f / 2.45 for selfies embedded in the screen.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro arrives with 5G in addition to WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and USB type C port in the connectivity section, and incorporates extras such as the IP53 certification for water splashes or as the steam chamber to dissipate heat generated by the processor. The phone arrives with Android 11 under MIUI 12.5.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi 11T Pro

As we have commented previously, the Xiaomi 11T Pro comes in three options for sale. We can get the most basic model of 8GB / 128GB, with the intermediate 8GB / 256GB or with the more powerful 12GB / 256GB. The prices set for sale in Spain are as follows and the date will be announced later: