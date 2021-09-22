Xiaomi 11T Pro, surely the best of the mobile world of 2021

2021 progresses and brands continue to present their jewelry. Xiaomi could not be different, and has impressed half the world with the great Xiaomi 11T Pro, a high-end no matter where you look at it.

But before we start talking in detail about the reasons why it can be considered the best to date, let’s see the main specifications in a single image, where the cameras, the battery, the screen and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, used by the high end.



Its sale begins tomorrow on aliexpress for prices that start from 599 euros (it is 50% of its final price, but they offer it at launch).

Camera

It has innovated in several aspects, but its triple camera is particularly striking, consisting of a 108MP wide angle, 2x telemacro and a 120 ° ultra wide angle.

They define it as a true kit to record movies, since these cameras are accompanied by Artificial Intelligence systems and 4K HDR10 +

They have gone to great lengths to optimize brightness, color and contrast, and they want to do it frame by frame.

They also have a function called Audio Zoom, to listen at a longer distance than with other brands’ mobile phones.

Battery

When it comes to charging, it has ultra-fast 120W HyperCharge. The mobile is charged to 100% in just 17 minutes. It is a 5000mAh dual cell battery that delivers a zero to 72% charge in just 10 minutes without overheating. In fact, with just 10 minutes of charging, we get 11 hours of calls, 7 hours of video playback, 5 hours of browsing, and 2 hours of 1080p video recording.

Screen

The screen is AMOLED 120 Hz with 6.67 inches. It boasts 1000 nit brightness and a responsiveness that only 120 Hz offers.

About the touch sampling frequency is up to 480 Hz.

The display comes with an A + rating from DisplayMate, an independent company that has conducted various quality tests to analyze a dozen different criteria. The Xiaomi 11T Pro screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Sound

As far as audio goes, it has two speakers by Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos. Although the most surprising thing is the Audio Zoom, as you can see in the video that I have left you on our TikTok account.

Link and price

It can be found at this link for prices starting at 599 euros, since they are offering discounts of 50% at launch. The start date is tomorrow, September 23.