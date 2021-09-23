Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi Pad 5, already available for reservation in Spain

Last week Xiaomi officially presented its new family of smartphones Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, along with its new generation of Xiaomi Pad 5 tablets, and finally these are already available for purchase in our country.

Quickly reviewing the three devices, in the case of the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro we find two phones that again focus on some High-end features and performance at fairly affordable prices that they have to envy their older brothers, who are usually the ones who monopolize much of the attention.

And it is that these two terminals, with prices that make them quite sensible options for many users, have many of the elements that we normally associate with the top of the range, especially in the case of the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

For its part, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is presented as a prominent alternative within the Android ecosystem, aiming to follow the trail of the iPad with a device more apt to consume than to produce, but with features and a price that will undoubtedly attract the attention of more than one.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Xiaomi 11T available under a price of 499 euros for its base version, ascending up to 649 euros base of the Xiaomi 11T Pro model.

Nevertheless, from today until next October 3, the new Xiaomi 11T series will be available for pre-booking with the amazing gift of a 32 inch Mi TV P1 Series smart TV. A reservation promotion that will be available through the brand’s physical and web stores, through the telephone operators Movistar, Vodafone and Yoigo, as well as in the official retailers of Spain: Amazon, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés, Phone House , MediaMarkt, FNAC and Carrefour.

As for the Xiaomi Pad 5, it will also have an Early Bird promotion from today until next Thursday, September 25, lowering its price by 100 euros to reduce it to 299.99 euros in the same operators and retailers in Spain. After this, its price will rise again to 399.99 euros, including a free gift case valued at 49.99 euros.