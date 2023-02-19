5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsXiaomi 11i series gets update to MIUI 14 based on Android 13

Xiaomi 11i series gets update to MIUI 14 based on Android 13

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xiaomi 11i series gets update to MIUI 14 based on Android 13
1676811974 xiaomi 11i series gets update to miui 14 based on.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The Chinese manufacturer has been gradually updating its phones with the new version of the personalized interface. Now, the Xiaomi 11i and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge have been awarded MIUI 14, based on Android 13.

According to website information gizchina, smartphones were graced with the update in the version sold in India. In addition to the software change, the January 2023 security patch is also included in the installation – which helps to improve the security and stability of the system.

Image: Reproduction

Among the novelties present in MIUI 14 are improvements to the user interface in order to make the device more responsive and easy to use. The changes also include a reduction in memory consumption, to make the overall experience smoother and faster.

- Advertisement -

Other additions are in the personalization area. Features like Super Icons – bigger and with a new visual appeal – and home screen folders – to highlight the apps you need most – can be found on these two devices. To top it all off, the search in Settings got more advanced, with search history and categories in the results.

The new update for Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge has been made available via OTA. If the notification to install has not arrived, you can check it manually in the device settings, within the option “System Updates”.

So, has your cell phone already received the update with MIUI 14 based on Android 13? What do you think of this new version of the Chinese manufacturer’s interface? Interact with us!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.