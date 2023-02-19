Xiaomi 11i series gets update to MIUI 14 based on Android 13

The Chinese manufacturer has been gradually updating its phones with the new version of the personalized interface. Now, the Xiaomi 11i and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge have been awarded MIUI 14, based on Android 13. According to website information gizchina, smartphones were graced with the update in the version sold in India. In addition to the software change, the January 2023 security patch is also included in the installation – which helps to improve the security and stability of the system.

Among the novelties present in MIUI 14 are improvements to the user interface in order to make the device more responsive and easy to use. The changes also include a reduction in memory consumption, to make the overall experience smoother and faster. - Advertisement - Other additions are in the personalization area. Features like Super Icons – bigger and with a new visual appeal – and home screen folders – to highlight the apps you need most – can be found on these two devices. To top it all off, the search in Settings got more advanced, with search history and categories in the results.