Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, available in Spain

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (New Edition) is the new model with which the Chinese firm expands its successful 11 ​​series. It is now available in Spain with a launch offer that lowers its official price until October 20.

The idea of ​​this Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is the well-known one, to offer some of the top-of-the-range components and as the name suggests, access to 5G networks at a cheaper price. The terminal bets on a 6.55-inch AMOLED display diagonal, FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080, with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch frequency of 240Hz. It reaches a maximum brightness of 800 nits and supports HDR10 +.

Ride a competent Snapdragon 778 5G as a hardware engine, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB internal space (expandable via microSD card). On the Lite model (without 5G) it improves its connectivity and in addition to access to the best mobile networks, it incorporates Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for data and charging of its 4,250 battery mAh with 33W fast charge.

In an ultra-thin and light design (6.81 millimeters thick and weighing 158 grams), Xiaomi says it is the lightest 5G in its category. There is no lack of the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection layer, a fingerprint reader under the screen and facial unlocking by AI.

It has a triple sensor rear camera, with a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP wide-angle camera and a 5 MP telemacro camera. It includes a host of AI tools such as One-Click AI Cinema, Cinematic Video Filters, and a new Vlog mode.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, price and availability

With Android 11 pre-installed and Xiaomi’s own layer, a new matte white finish has been added to the already known ones in black, blue and pink). It is already available at Mi-com and the main Spanish retailers in the following versions:

6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage: 349 euros.

8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage: 399 euros.

8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage: 449 euros.

As a special launch offer, Xiaomi has different promotions underway that lower the price of the terminal. For example, from today October 18 at 1:00 p.m., until October 20, a promotion will be available Early bird with discounts on the version of 6 + 128GB for 299.99 euros on Mi.com, Amazon, PCComponentes and Goboo.

You have other promotions added. And it is that for the purchase of the 8 + 128 GB version, buyers will receive a quantifying bracelet valued at 44.99 euros as a gift. Good terminal and at a very good price, as usual in Xiaomi.