Xiaodu Du Smart Buds, the new headphones that Baidu launches today globally

The Chinese giant Baidu presents this Sunday headphones that impress for two things, their quality and their price, less than 20 euros in this release.

Xiaodu is Baidu’s artificial intelligence hardware brand, an important pillar in Baidu’s hardware and software integration strategy, and it is with that brand that the Du Smart Buds are released today.



Xiaodu became known after three authorized research institutes: IDC, Canalys and Strategy Analytics, in 2020, showed the advantage of the brand in the field of artificial intelligence applied to speakers and headphones.

As you can see in the photos that accompany this article, they are headphones with a very careful design, with a 13 mm unit capable of transmitting transparent sound of high frequency, soft medium frequency, and low frequency with great power.

Artificial intelligence It is an extremely important part of these headphones, since thanks to it it allows to adjust the sound depending on what we are listening to.

It features advanced AAC / SBC audio decoding to reduce sound loss, and boasts a design that allows them to be balanced without fear of falling during exercise.

Exclusive functions of the Du

The headphones have a voice-to-text recording and transcription system, currently only available in English, Chinese and Japanese. It also has a system for taking notes, so that it is possible to also use the voice memo function of the headphones to quickly organize the minutes of the meeting without losing information.

Design of the Du

It is featured with skin-friendly materials and ergonomic auricle-based surface design. Each earbud weighs only 3.7g, and its size, as can be seen in the hand, makes it comfortable to wear and stable in use.

It is a minimalist design with two types of materials to balance design and comfort. The sensors allow us to play, pause, answer and hang up by touching them, making it possible to configure the actions.

It has IPX4 protection, resistant to water and sweat.

Noise and battery cancellation

It features ENC HD noise cancellation, to make calls clearer. The ENC noise reduction function is already known in the market, and Xiaodu headphones take advantage of it to make communication more efficient.

In terms of connections, it has Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C charging, offering low latency （less than 200ms） and a battery life of 16 hours. It is possible to consult a pop-up window on the mobile to check the battery status at all times.

Links and price

The sale is made from aliexpress for a price of $ 19.99 during launch, until October 13. During that period, if you buy 2 units, you will have a 5% discount.

They ship in 48 hours, and have a 6-month warranty.

The first 100 measured will come out with a 50% discount using the code DUVIP10

The first 200 orders will have a protection bag included.