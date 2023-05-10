XGIMI and its new Dual Light technology: a breakthrough in projectors

Currently, the use of projectors has become very popular to enjoy movies, series and video games. However, it is common to find limitations in brightness and color fidelity in this type of device. XGIMI, a leading brand in the sector, has developed a new technology called Dual Light that combines the advantages of two different light sources: LED and laser.

XGIMI Dual Light technology

XGIMI’s Dual Light technology uses two light sources, LED and laser, to take advantage of both. LED offers an eye-friendly visual experience and high color fidelity, while laser provides high brightness and color fidelity, but with a narrow wavelength band that makes the visual experience uncomfortable for the eyes. . XGIMI has succeeded in combining these two light sources thanks to Dual Light technology.

The combination of LED and laser allows you to enjoy a comfortable natural spectrum, very high brightness and a huge color gamut with very high color accuracy. This technology achieves a brightness of 2300 ISO lumens, which means projectors with Dual Light technology will be brighter and more colourful.

Chromatic precision and high color gamut

XGIMI’s Dual Light technology achieves unmatched color accuracy in the industry. The average Delta E value is around 1, which is comparable to professional color monitors. For comparison, most flat panel TVs have a Delta E value of between 2 and 3, and the average color standard for projectors is between 7 and 8. This color accuracy is achieved thanks to the 6 lengths waveforms based on 278 patented technologies used in Dual Light technology.

The color gamut covered by XGIMI’s Dual Light technology is also very wide, covering 95.5% of the DCI-P3 color space and 99.9% of the BT709 color space.

How to make technology more comfortable to see

Tri-color lasers often produce an image that is perceived as frosty and grainy, with text and graphics appearing glaring and blurry. On the other hand, the continuous spectrum of XGIMI’s Dual Light technology is very similar to the natural spectrum, which makes it comfortable to watch.

XGIMI’s breakthrough in projectors

XGIMI’s Dual Light technology is a breakthrough in the projector industry, as it manages to solve common problems such as limited brightness and color fidelity. Thanks to the combination of LED and laser, a higher luminosity and a greater chromatic precision are achieved compared to other devices on the market. In addition, XGIMI’s Dual Light technology has passed the double high color standard certifications from SGS of Switzerland and TÜV Rheinland of Germany, which shows the quality of this technology.

XGIMI has succeeded in making the most of the strengths of both light sources, using the laser to compensate for the shortcomings of the LED and vice versa. In this way, a unique combination is achieved that allows you to enjoy a high-quality visual experience.

