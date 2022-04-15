XCOM 2 and Insurmountable join the free games on the Epic Games Store

Although on this occasion they do not seem to be very related to Easter or Holy Week, Epic has just announced the new weekly additions to its repertoire of free games, with two titles that include a jewel of the turn-based strategy genre and a curious simulator that will take us through the toughest slopes and decisions.

Following the same procedure as previous games, both titles will be available and redeemable through the Epic Games Storeso we will only have to log in with our Epic account and access the files of each of the titles (XCOM 2 and Insurmountable), and complete the entire purchase process.

Although we can also add them directly from the desktop appwhere they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home page, as well as a prominent line in the store section, from which we can easily access the pages of these free games without having to resort to the web browser.

Finally, remember that like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, these can only be redeemed for free for one week, being the new deadline next thursday 14 April until 4:59 p.m. (peninsula time).

xcom 2

One of the turn-based strategy and science fiction titles best valued by users and critics (and a sequel to the award-winning original XCOM, game of the year in 2012), we find a timeless game that continues to make us fall in love after more than five years since its release.

Earth is no longer the same. Twenty years have passed since world leaders surrendered to alien forces. XCOM, the last line of defense, has been decimated. Now, in XCOM 2, the aliens run the Earth. They build great brilliant cities that, at first, promise a great future for humanity, but hide a dark purpose while eliminating all those who disagree with this new order.

Only those who live on the periphery of the world have a small margin of freedom. There, a force gathers again to defend humanity. Always in danger and with everything against them, what remains of the XCOM forces must find a way to start a global resistance and eliminate the aliens once and for all.

XCOM 2 Minimum Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 Bit)



Windows 7 (64 Bit) Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4700 @ 2.6 GHz or AMD equivalent



Intel Core 2 Duo E4700 @ 2.6 GHz or AMD equivalent Memory: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or ATI Radeon HD 5770

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or ATI Radeon HD 5770 Storage: 45 GB of free disk space

45 GB of free disk space DirectX: Version 11

insurmountable

A permadeath dungeon crawler adventure game where you have to overcome huge mountains. Since the environment is procedurally generated, ascents will always be different. Make sure your climber’s vital signs don’t reach critical levels to keep him alive.

The dynamic weather system, the changes between day and night and the many random events whose outcome you can never predict will make this task more difficult. Each and every one of your decisions matters, as any one of them could be your last.

Minimum Requirements Unsurmountable