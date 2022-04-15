Tech NewsGaming

XCOM 2 and Insurmountable join the free games on the Epic Games Store

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Although on this occasion they do not seem to be very related to Easter or Holy Week, Epic has just announced the new weekly additions to its repertoire of free games, with two titles that include a jewel of the turn-based strategy genre and a curious simulator that will take us through the toughest slopes and decisions.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Following the same procedure as previous games, both titles will be available and redeemable through the Epic Games Storeso we will only have to log in with our Epic account and access the files of each of the titles (XCOM 2 and Insurmountable), and complete the entire purchase process.

Read:

GeForce Now RTX 3080 now available for pre-order

Although we can also add them directly from the desktop appwhere they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home page, as well as a prominent line in the store section, from which we can easily access the pages of these free games without having to resort to the web browser.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Finally, remember that like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, these can only be redeemed for free for one week, being the new deadline next thursday 14 April until 4:59 p.m. (peninsula time).

xcom 2

One of the turn-based strategy and science fiction titles best valued by users and critics (and a sequel to the award-winning original XCOM, game of the year in 2012), we find a timeless game that continues to make us fall in love after more than five years since its release.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Earth is no longer the same. Twenty years have passed since world leaders surrendered to alien forces. XCOM, the last line of defense, has been decimated. Now, in XCOM 2, the aliens run the Earth. They build great brilliant cities that, at first, promise a great future for humanity, but hide a dark purpose while eliminating all those who disagree with this new order.

Only those who live on the periphery of the world have a small margin of freedom. There, a force gathers again to defend humanity. Always in danger and with everything against them, what remains of the XCOM forces must find a way to start a global resistance and eliminate the aliens once and for all.

Read:

Resident Evil 4 Remake will be scarier than the original, and will expand Ada Wong’s missions

XCOM 2 Minimum Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 7 (64 Bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4700 @ 2.6 GHz or AMD equivalent
  • Memory: 4GB RAM
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or ATI Radeon HD 5770
  • Storage: 45 GB of free disk space
  • DirectX: Version 11

insurmountable

A permadeath dungeon crawler adventure game where you have to overcome huge mountains. Since the environment is procedurally generated, ascents will always be different. Make sure your climber’s vital signs don’t reach critical levels to keep him alive.

The dynamic weather system, the changes between day and night and the many random events whose outcome you can never predict will make this task more difficult. Each and every one of your decisions matters, as any one of them could be your last.

Minimum Requirements Unsurmountable

  • Operating system: Windows 7
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon R7 260x
  • Storage: 4 GB of free disk space
  • DirectX: Version 11

Previous articleRazer unveils its first Linux laptop, for AI researchers
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Razer unveils its first Linux laptop, for AI researchers

10 years ago Razer launched its first Blade laptop, and since then it has always bet on Windows....
Ireland

Dublin comedian says stand up is more addictive than cocaine

A Dublin Comedian has said that stand up is more addictive than cocaine. Eddie Mullarkey who works along...
Ireland

Dublin Airport LIVE travel updates as bosses warn of busiest day for three years

Today Dublin Airport will have one of its busiest afternoons since 2019, daa have warned. They are expecting...
Apps

Spotify relaunches Spotify Live (previously Greenroom) and adds live shows

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...