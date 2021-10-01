Xbox will set accessibility labels on game chips in its stores

From the Xbox Accessibility Showcase event, held today, comes the announcement that the Xbox will begin to add accessibility labels on the cards of the games available in its different online stores, according to the accessibility capabilities they offer.

In this way, players who have some type of disability will no longer have to waste time searching for reviews and opinions online, or even daring at their own risk with the purchase of game titles without knowing if they qualify. accessibility they need to be able to enjoy them.



The new tags will begin to be available starting today in the Microsoft Store for members of the Xbox Accessibility Insiders League (XAIL)., although Xbox suggests that it may eventually also be available to all users.

From Xbox they also point out that, although the labels now begin in the Microsoft Store, in the coming months they also plan to take them to the Xbox.com website, in the Xbox application for PC, in addition to the Xbox Game Pass applications.

From the Microsoft gaming platform plans to get feedback from Xbox Accessibility Insiders League (XAIL) members prior to carrying out the accessibility tag extension, seeking to refine the tag experience by clearly defining the specific criteria that games must meet to apply specific tags to them based on their accessibility characteristics.

In this sense, be part of a list of 20 characteristics, with the possibility of extension, which will be taken into account to establish some labels or others in the games.

Secondly, Microsoft Store also adds “Featured Accessibility” section In which it will show a series of games in different categories based on accessibility characteristics, while filtering by type of accessibility will reach search results over the next few months, as indicated.

In addition to this, there will also soon be a quick configuration for the activation or deactivation of accessibility functions, global color filters on the Xbox Series X / S so that people with color blindness can customize how colors should be displayed in games, applications and menus, also a night mode with adjustable filters and brightness, power button dimmer control and programming options, and finally a free course for game developers on accessibility fundamentals, which will be available at Microsoft Learn at the end of this month of October.

Image Credit: Xbox