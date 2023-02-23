Xbox Velocity Green controller has leaked design and price

Scheduled for release next week, the Xbox Velocity Green controller had more information revealed in a leak released on Wednesday (22). According to leaker @billbil-kun, the accessory will be launched by the company on February 28, starting at €59.99, around R$330 in direct conversion.
The informant shared on his profile a blurred image showing only the silhouette and colors of the peripheral, but without revealing the material in full. .
As the concept shows, the control should arrive in green, black and white with customization of both the control buttons and the joystick.
PREMIERE
Another controller in less than a month 👀#Xbox Wireless Controller Velocity Green
⌛️Release date: Feb 28th, 2023
💲Price: €59.99 pic.twitter.com/P1eGtXN8Fl
— billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) February 21, 2023
