Xbox Velocity Green controller has leaked design and price

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xbox Velocity Green controller has leaked design and price
Scheduled for release next week, the Xbox Velocity Green controller had more information revealed in a leak released on Wednesday (22). According to leaker @billbil-kun, the accessory will be launched by the company on February 28, starting at €59.99, around R$330 in direct conversion.

The informant shared on his profile a blurred image showing only the silhouette and colors of the peripheral, but without revealing the material in full. .

As the concept shows, the control should arrive in green, black and white with customization of both the control buttons and the joystick.

Xbox controller with green and white visuals. (Image: Playback).
Rumor
Interested in this Xbox controller? Tell us, comment!

