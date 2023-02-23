Xbox Velocity Green controller has leaked design and price

Scheduled for release next week, the Xbox Velocity Green controller had more information revealed in a leak released on Wednesday (22). According to leaker @billbil-kun, the accessory will be launched by the company on February 28, starting at €59.99, around R$330 in direct conversion.

The informant shared on his profile a blurred image showing only the silhouette and colors of the peripheral, but without revealing the material in full. .