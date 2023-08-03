Xbox users will be able to cast their screen to Discord

- Advertisement -

The Discord blog revealed that Xbox users will be able to stream their screen directly. Previously, such an opportunity was only on the PC, and to broadcast from consoles it was necessary to use external capture cards.

To access the Xbox streaming feature, the user must link their Microsoft account to their Discord account. You can do this in your account settings. You can activate the broadcast itself during the game session. To do this, in the Xbox chat menu, you must select the desired server and channel.

Owners of a paid subscription to Discord Nitro can stream the screen in 1080p and with an increased frame rate. Beta testers of the service can already use the feature. The rest of the users will have access to the broadcast from Xbox feature in the next few weeks.

- Advertisement -

In September 2022, Xbox introduced the ability to communicate via Discord using voice. In winter 2023, Discord integration became available for PlayStation 5 users.