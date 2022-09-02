Xbox Series X|S will receive user interface and game installation improvements

Microsoft intends to revamp the user interface and operating system functionality of the Xbox Series X|S, bringing new features.
The reveal was made by tipsters Idle Sloth and LC Gaming following a new Alpha update for Xbox Insider participants.
The first novelty is the possibility for the user to manage the installation, defining where each title or application will be installed. After configuring the settings, the system will automate the process.
OK now this is a much needed feature glad it’s coming. Alpha. changing install locations by default to specific types of games#XboxSeriesX#Xbox one #xboxinsiders #xboxcommunity #xbox pic.twitter.com/AtBoMxC3gO
— LC Gaming (@LCGaming95) August 29, 2022
The novelty is particularly welcome for owners of the Xbox Series S, which has a lower capacity SSD. With this, gamers will be able to automatically install backwards compatible games on an HD, leaving the SSD for the next generation games.
The dashboard will also receive news in the games library, bringing several new visualization modes, in addition to being more accessible from the home page.
Among the changes, there is the inclusion of several tabs that will group games into certain categories, such as Xbox Game Pass, EA Play, Games with Gold, purchased and more. The user can quickly navigate between them using the RB and LB buttons.
Here’s a look at the new full library layout
You can now easily use the RB and LB to navigate your full library pic.twitter.com/ty20QHkL99
— Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84) August 27, 2022
In the settings, it will also be possible to modify the block size of the games, among three formats. That way, you’ll be able to on the screen without having to pull everything down to get to the game you want.
There is no forecast for the update to publicly reach the stable channels, but as it is already in the testing phase, it shouldn’t take long.