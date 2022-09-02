HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftXbox Series X|S will receive user interface and game installation improvements

Xbox Series X|S will receive user interface and game installation improvements

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xbox Series X|S will receive user interface and game installation improvements
xbox series xs will receive user interface and game installation.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Microsoft intends to revamp the user interface and operating system functionality of the Xbox Series X|S, bringing new features.

The reveal was made by tipsters Idle Sloth and LC Gaming following a new Alpha update for Xbox Insider participants.

The first novelty is the possibility for the user to manage the installation, defining where each title or application will be installed. After configuring the settings, the system will automate the process.

- Advertisement -

The novelty is particularly welcome for owners of the Xbox Series S, which has a lower capacity SSD. With this, gamers will be able to automatically install backwards compatible games on an HD, leaving the SSD for the next generation games.

The dashboard will also receive news in the games library, bringing several new visualization modes, in addition to being more accessible from the home page.

Among the changes, there is the inclusion of several tabs that will group games into certain categories, such as Xbox Game Pass, EA Play, Games with Gold, purchased and more. The user can quickly navigate between them using the RB and LB buttons.

In the settings, it will also be possible to modify the block size of the games, among three formats. That way, you’ll be able to on the screen without having to pull everything down to get to the game you want.

- Advertisement -

There is no forecast for the update to publicly reach the stable channels, but as it is already in the testing phase, it shouldn’t take long.

Will Bennu finally collide with Earth?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Hardware

Nvidia falls on the stock market after the restriction of exports to China

The US government has imposed new restrictions on the export to China of computer...
Tech News

Nokia X30 5G, G60 5G and C31 released, Xiaomi and Motorola vie for SD 8 Gen 2 and more | TC duty

It's time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.