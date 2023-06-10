Xbox Series X will be limited edition to celebrate 75 years of Porsche

With Porsche celebrating 75 years, the Xbox will have a very limited edition to celebrate the anniversary of the car brand that approached the universe of games thanks to the Forza franchise. During the Summer Games Fest opening event, Xbox and Porsche announced a special version of the Xbox Series X dubbed the Porsche x Xbox Series X.

But it won’t be possible to just run to a store and secure your model, distinguished by its colorful striped pattern. In fact, the partnership will yield only 75 copies, which will not be available for sale. Instead, Xbox will be holding a 6-console giveaway on its own website, which can be accessed here.