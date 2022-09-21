Xbox Series X removes need for internet connection to play games on physical media

Microsoft is making it easy to play games on your Xbox Series X even when you don’t have an internet connection. With the release of update 2208, you will no longer be forced to perform an online compatibility check to play an Xbox One title on physical media. Just insert the disc, install the game and play, no internet required.
The new Xbox OS change isn’t being listed as a feature of update 2208 on Microsoft’s website, but it was confirmed by Xbox’s head of engineering, Eden Marie, who tweeted about the removal at checkout as it wasn’t required. “in the vast majority of cases” when playing a cross-gen title on Xbox Series X.
Prior to the update, you would need to be online to complete the installation of these games so that your Xbox could download information that would allow them to work with the latest console.
You will now be able to install the Xbox One version of the game directly from the Xbox One or cross-gen disc and start playing it. Of course, if you want to download updates or enhancement packs for the Series X, you still need to go online. You will also have to go online to play games that do not have all the installation data available on the disc. These caveats mean it’s not a complete win for game preservation, but in theory, if Microsoft shuts down their servers, you should still at least be able to play the version of the game you have on disk.
Yes, this is true since the 2206 update. We examined data since Series X|S launch & determined the online compatibility check isn’t needed in the vast majority of cases for Xbox One discs. Some games may still need to be updated online after install to ensure the best experience.
— Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) September 19, 2022
It’s worth remembering that Xbox Series X exclusive game discs and games downloaded from the store can still be played completely offline. Despite this, you still can’t put an Xbox 360 or original Xbox disc into the new console to play games without going online first.
This online verification has been the subject of multiple controversies, with many players complaining over the years about its need. It’s good to see that Microsoft is finally making life easier for gamers.