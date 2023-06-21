Xbox Series X Pro is not in the plans of the brand, according to Microsoft

- Advertisement -

A Microsoft not planning to release a Xbox Series X Pro, which would be like a “mid generation” upgrade of your console. At least, that’s what Phil Spencerhead of the Xbox brand, revealed during the podcast Digital Foundry when asked about this matter. In this sense, the executive also said that Microsoft believes it already has its video game with this type of proposal in mind: the Xbox Series X. beefier versions of the Xbox One and its rival, the PlayStation 4.

However, it is worth remembering that there are rumors that Sony will launch a Pro version of the PS5, which could move the company to make its variant of the same category to compete with the Japanese model. Still, this is still just rumours, at least for now. Another important detail is that Microsoft seems to see the Xbox Series S as the base version available in the current generation of consoles. Incidentally, this variant received an edition with 1TB of storage, which was something requested by the community and was not released at first, since the company's objective was to present a model with the lowest possible value.




