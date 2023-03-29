Xbox Series X may receive Diablo 4 themed version

Apparently, a Diablo 4-inspired Xbox Series X-themed build was leaked ahead of the official announcement.
According to famous tipster billbil-kun, the special edition of the console will hit the market at the launch of the Blizzard game, which is scheduled for June 6th.
The console must cost $559.99$60 more than the standard Xbox Series X version. That suggests it might ship a copy of Diablo 4, but the dataminer said the listing for the console doesn’t mention it being a bundle.
It is worth noting that in addition to the Xbox Series X, the game will also arrive for Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC in June. The title cannot be played offline and promises to bring cross-play and transfer of progress on all platforms, in addition to bringing local cooperative on consoles.
EXCLUSIVE
A new "Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition" is on the way!
No idea about its design but it hasn't the word "Bundle" in its reference
— billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) March 28, 2023
Recently, Diablo franchise director Rod Fergusson said there are no plans for Diablo 4 to come to Xbox Game Pass, even as Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is nearing completion.
This past weekend, Diablo 4 had an open beta test after an early access period. Many players complained about problems, such as the long waiting lines to test the title.
In an interview after the test, Fergusson stressed that the game was a beta and not a demo, explaining that the intention was to conduct technical tests with the servers to offer a stable experience at launch in June.