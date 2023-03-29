Xbox Series X may receive Diablo 4 themed version

Apparently, a Diablo 4-inspired Xbox Series X-themed build was leaked ahead of the official announcement. According to famous tipster billbil-kun, the special edition of the console will hit the market at the launch of the Blizzard game, which is scheduled for June 6th.

The console must cost $559.99$60 more than the standard Xbox Series X version. That suggests it might ship a copy of Diablo 4, but the dataminer said the listing for the console doesn’t mention it being a bundle. - Advertisement - It is worth noting that in addition to the Xbox Series X, the game will also arrive for Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC in June. The title cannot be played offline and promises to bring cross-play and transfer of progress on all platforms, in addition to bringing local cooperative on consoles.