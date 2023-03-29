5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftXbox Series X may receive Diablo 4 themed version

Xbox Series X may receive Diablo 4 themed version

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xbox Series X may receive Diablo 4 themed version
xbox series x may receive diablo 4 themed version.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apparently, a Diablo 4-inspired Xbox Series X-themed build was leaked ahead of the official announcement.

According to famous tipster billbil-kun, the special edition of the console will hit the market at the launch of the Blizzard game, which is scheduled for June 6th.

The console must cost $559.99$60 more than the standard Xbox Series X version. That suggests it might ship a copy of Diablo 4, but the dataminer said the listing for the console doesn’t mention it being a bundle.

- Advertisement -

It is worth noting that in addition to the Xbox Series X, the game will also arrive for Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC in June. The title cannot be played offline and promises to bring cross-play and transfer of progress on all platforms, in addition to bringing local cooperative on consoles.

Recently, Diablo franchise director Rod Fergusson said there are no plans for Diablo 4 to come to Xbox Game Pass, even as Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is nearing completion.

This past weekend, Diablo 4 had an open beta test after an early access period. Many players complained about problems, such as the long waiting lines to test the title.

In an interview after the test, Fergusson stressed that the game was a beta and not a demo, explaining that the intention was to conduct technical tests with the servers to offer a stable experience at launch in June.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Amazon begins labeling products with frequent returns

E-commerce giant Amazon has begun labeling some products with a "frequently returned product" warning...
Microsoft

Success! Resident Evil 4 Remake Is The Franchise’s Second Biggest Launch

The Resident Evil 4 remake became the second biggest in franchise history, according to...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.