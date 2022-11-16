Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Xbox Reveals More Games Coming to Game Pass in November 2022

Published on

By Abraham
Xbox Reveals More Games Coming to Game Pass in November 2022
Microsoft has revealed the new batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the second half of November.

Among the highlights, we have Dune: Spice Wars, Ghostlore, Lapin, Norco and Insurgency: Sandstorm. To check the titles added in the last wave, click here.

On November 17th, Dune: Spice Wars, Ghostlore, Lapin, and Norco arrive in the Xbox Game Pass catalogue. On the 22nd, it’s Gungrave GORE’s turn. A week later, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Soccer Story and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide complete the game collection.

In DLC, The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong is now available in the catalog, along with the Dark Heart of Skyrim event, which will run from the 17th to the 29th of November.

The eight new games bring the total number of titles added to Game Pass in November to eighteen. Other new additions include The Legend of Tianding, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, The Walking Dead: Michonne, Ghost Song, Football Manager 2023, Football Manager 2023 Console, Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, Pentiment and Somerville.

Check out the upcoming Xbox Game Pass news for the second half of November below:

Coming soon
  • Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17
  • ghostlore (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17
  • lapin (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 17
  • norco (Cloud and Console) – November 17
  • Gungrave GORE (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 22
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Console) – November 29
  • Soccer Story (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 29
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) – November 30th
Games leaving the catalog on November 30
  • archvale (Cloud, Console and PC)
  • Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC)
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC)
  • Mind Scanners (Cloud, Console and PC)
  • mortal shell (Cloud, Console and PC)
  • Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC)
  • Undungeon (Cloud, Console and PC)
  • Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector (Cloud, Console and PC)

