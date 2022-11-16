Xbox Reveals More Games Coming to Game Pass in November 2022

Microsoft has revealed the new batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the second half of November. Among the highlights, we have Dune: Spice Wars, Ghostlore, Lapin, Norco and Insurgency: Sandstorm. To check the titles added in the last wave, click here.

On November 17th, Dune: Spice Wars, Ghostlore, Lapin, and Norco arrive in the Xbox Game Pass catalogue. On the 22nd, it’s Gungrave GORE’s turn. A week later, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Soccer Story and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide complete the game collection. - Advertisement - In DLC, The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong is now available in the catalog, along with the Dark Heart of Skyrim event, which will run from the 17th to the 29th of November.

We know you want to know what games are coming pic.twitter.com/SDtb88QVjU — XboxBR (@XboxBR) November 15, 2022

The eight new games bring the total number of titles added to Game Pass in November to eighteen. Other new additions include The Legend of Tianding, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, The Walking Dead: Michonne, Ghost Song, Football Manager 2023, Football Manager 2023 Console, Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, Pentiment and Somerville. Check out the upcoming Xbox Game Pass news for the second half of November below:

Coming soon

Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17

(Game Preview) (PC) – November 17 ghostlore (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17

(Game Preview) (PC) – November 17 lapin (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 17

(Cloud, Console and PC) – November 17 norco (Cloud and Console) – November 17

(Cloud and Console) – November 17 Gungrave GORE (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 22

(Cloud, Console and PC) – November 22 Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Console) – November 29

(Cloud and Console) – November 29 Soccer Story (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 29

(Cloud, Console and PC) – November 29 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) – November 30th

Games leaving the catalog on November 30