Xbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold [Semana 28/02/23]

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our round of TechSmart promotions and, as expected, the time has come to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on in the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.
As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, such as consoles, accessories and games, which can be on physical or digital media with a discount on Deals with Gold, which means that the values quoted are only accessible if you are a subscriber.
It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the moment of publication of this compilation, and that changes may be made at any time by the stores, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.
Well, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.
headset
Controls
- Insurgency: Sandstorm — R$99.97
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS — BRL 74.62
- SnowRunner — BRL 107.47
- UnderDungeon — BRL 20.98
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — BRL 65.67
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S — £7.99
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One — £9.99
- Tour de France 2018 — R$12.49
- V-Rally 4 — BRL 22.49
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into The Hive Edition — R$ 128.97
- FOR HONOR Standard Edition — BRL 14.99
- Dragon Prana — BRL 38.46
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy — R$17.70
- Outbreak Diamond Collection — BRL 97.48
- Outbreak: Epidemic — R$9.69