Xbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold [Semana 27/06/23]

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our round of TechSmart promotions and, as expected, the time has come to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on in the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.
As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, namely consoles, accessories and games, which can be on physical or digital media with a discount on Deals with Gold, which means that the quoted values are only accessible if you subscribe.
It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the moment of publication of this compilation, and may be changed at any time by the stores, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.
Well, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.
headset
Controls
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition — Rs.
- Anno 1800 Console Edition – Deluxe — BRL 191.96
- SnowRunner – 3-Year Anniversary Edition — BRL 347.71
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition — BRL 29.50
- A Plague Tale Bundle — BRL 300.96
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition — $17.98
- Tales from the Borderlands — R$78.67
- Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition — R$ 202.47
- The Surge 2 — R$39.98
- Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show — R$24.75
- Far Cry 4 — R$ 22.48
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition — R$19.75
- Far Cry New Dawn — R$30.00
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition — Rs.
- LEAP – BRL 50.60