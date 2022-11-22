Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Xbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold [Semana 22/11/22]

By Abraham
Tuesday is Xbox day here in our round of TechSmart promotions and, as expected, the time has come to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on in the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.

As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, such as consoles, accessories and games, which can be on physical or digital media with a discount on Deals with Gold, which means that the values ​​quoted are only accessible if you are a subscriber.

It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the moment of publication of this compilation, and that changes may be made at any time by the stores, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.

Well, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.

consoles

current generation

previous generation

Accessories

headset

Controls

physical media games
digital media games
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition — R$33.98
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition — R$ 38.98
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition — R$ 214.97
  • Shadow Warrior 3 — R$ 73.72
  • HITMAN 2 – Gold Edition — R$ 52.50
  • Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition — R$39.58
  • Far Cry 4 — R$ 24.73
  • The Crew 2 Special Edition — $15.99
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Edition — R$36.23
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition — $29.98
  • Aery – Calm Mind 2 — BRL 24.75
  • Curse of the Dead Gods — R$ 41.98
  • The Surge — BRL 18.73
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition — $49.98
  • UNO Ultimate Edition — BRL 39.98
