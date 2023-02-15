Xbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold [Semana 14/02/23]

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our round of TechSmart promotions and, as expected, the time has come to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on in the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.
As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, such as consoles, accessories and games, which can be on physical or digital media with a discount on Deals with Gold, which means that the values quoted are only accessible if you are a subscriber.
It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the moment of publication of this compilation, and that changes may be made at any time by the stores, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.
Well, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.
headset
Controls
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition — R$ 37.25
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground — R$22.95
- Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack — R$19.00
- Masters of Anima — BRL 6.19
- Grapple Dog — BRL 27.47
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 82.48
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode — BRL 104.97
- Red Dead Online – R$ 55.99
- The Surge — BRL 18.73
- The Outer Worlds: Board Approved Pack — BRL 198.85
- Shady Part of Me — R$23.98
- Outbreak Platinum Collection — BRL 88.11
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition — R$ 149.95
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition — $29.97
- Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox Series X|S) — R$ 107.45