Xbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold [Semana 13/12/22]

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our round of TechSmart promotions and, as expected, the time has come to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on in the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.
As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, namely consoles, accessories and games, which can be on physical or digital media with a discount on Deals with Gold, which means that the quoted values are only accessible if you subscribe.
It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the moment of publication of this compilation, and that changes may be made at any time by the stores, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.
Well, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.
current generation
previous generation
headset
Controls
- Riders Republic — BRL 92.38
- GreedFall – Gold Edition — BRL 75.23
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One — £16.99
- Crysis 3 Remastered — R$ 37.47
- Crysis 2 Remastered — R$ 37.47
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint — R$57.50
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into The Hive Edition — R$ 139.71
- The Wild at Heart — R$55.47
- A Western Drama — R$35.46
- FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION — BRL 42.88
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag — R$29.70
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection — R$ 150.00
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — R$35.98
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition — R$ 53.83
- The Surge 2 — R$39.98