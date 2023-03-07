5G News
Xbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold

Xbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold [Semana 07/03/23]

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold [Semana 17/01/23]
Tuesday is Xbox day here in our round of TechSmart promotions and, as expected, the time has come to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on in the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.

As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, namely consoles, accessories and games, which can be on physical or digital media with a discount on Deals with Gold, which means that the quoted values ​​are only accessible if you subscribe.

It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the moment of publication of this compilation, and that changes may be made at any time by the stores, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.

Well, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.

consoles
Accessories

headset

Controls

physical media games
digital media games
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition — R$ 149.95
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Rightou — BRL 99.97
  • Mafia: Trilogy — BRL 99.96
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey — BRL 32.72
  • GreedFall – Gold Edition — BRL 75.23
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite — R$ 89.97
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division — R$14.98
  • Call of Cthulhu — R$20.99
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — $79.97
  • Tetris Effect: Connected — R$77.53
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Cry for Freedom — R$ 4,75
  • Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure — $10.95
  • Borderlands 3 – Super Deluxe Edition – R$ 33.25
  • Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition — R$ 42.90
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection — R$ 33.16

