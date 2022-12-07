Xbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold [Semana 06/12/22]

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our round of TechSmart promotions and, as expected, the time has come to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on in the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.

As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, such as consoles, accessories and games, which can be on physical or digital media with a discount on Deals with Gold, which means that the values ​​quoted are only accessible if you are a subscriber.