Xbox: promotions on consoles, accessories and games in Deals with Gold [Semana 06/06/23]

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our round of TechSmart promotions and, as expected, the time has come to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on in the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.

As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, such as consoles, accessories and games, which can be on physical or digital media with a discount on Deals with Gold, which means that the values ​​quoted are only accessible if you are a subscriber.

It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the moment of publication of this compilation, and that changes may be made at any time by the stores, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.

Well, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.

consoles
Accessories

headset

Controls

physical media games
digital media games
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Cry for Freedom — R$ 4.75
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India — R$7.60
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia — R$7.60
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — R$23.70
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity — R$29.70
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered — R$ 32.25
  • Aery – Last Day of EarthBRL 24.75
  • Aery – Calm Mind 2BRL 24.75
  • Dakar Desert RallyBRL 88.47
  • Dakar Desert Rally – Deluxe EditionBRL 133.47
  • The Surge – Augmented Edition — R$36.73
  • The Surge 2 – Premium Edition — R$ 34.48
  • World War Z — BRL 67.47
  • World War Z: Aftermath — R$ 149.97
  • World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe Edition — R$ 149.97
  • Atomic Heart – Gold Edition — R$ 374.96
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition — R$ 139.98
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition — R$ 23.08

