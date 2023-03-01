Xbox pokes PlayStation and says it does not intend to make “exclusive game” with Call of Duty

Xbox division boss Phil Spencer reiterated that Call of Duty players will receive the full content and have equality across all platforms should the Activision Blizzard takeover go through. During a recent interview with Xbox On, Spencer was asked if Microsoft intends to offer exclusive content to Xbox players and took the opportunity to criticize the PlayStation.

Spencer explained that when the company talks about the game being on all platforms and not being exclusive, they want to make sure players have the best version of Call of Duty no matter where they're playing. - Advertisement - The Xbox boss took the opportunity to mention Hogwarts Legacy and mentioned that there is a secondary mission exclusive to the PlayStation. He says he understands that this is part of the industry, but he doesn't agree with the idea. He stresses that Xbox will not adopt this policy and will not make exclusive content for the platform, if the deal is approved. According to him, the same version of the game will be available on all platforms, just like the company does today.