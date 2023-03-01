5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftXbox pokes PlayStation and says it does not intend to make “exclusive...

Xbox pokes PlayStation and says it does not intend to make “exclusive game” with Call of Duty

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Microsoft subpoenas Sony in FTC lawsuit demanding information from PlayStation division
microsoft subpoenas sony in ftc lawsuit demanding information from playstation.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Xbox division boss Phil Spencer reiterated that Call of Duty players will receive the full content and have equality across all platforms should the Activision Blizzard takeover go through.

During a recent interview with Xbox On, Spencer was asked if Microsoft intends to offer exclusive content to Xbox players and took the opportunity to criticize the PlayStation.

Spencer explained that when the company talks about the game being on all platforms and not being exclusive, they want to make sure players have the best version of Call of Duty no matter where they’re playing.

- Advertisement -

The Xbox boss took the opportunity to mention Hogwarts Legacy and mentioned that there is a secondary mission exclusive to the PlayStation. He says he understands that this is part of the industry, but he doesn’t agree with the idea.

Samsung Galaxy S21: Still no camera under the screen but already close

He stresses that Xbox will not adopt this policy and will not make exclusive content for the platform, if the deal is approved. According to him, the same version of the game will be available on all platforms, just like the company does today.

Playback: Activision.

For example, he mentions that Minecraft players on Playstation will not feel that they have an inferior version and guarantees that Microsoft wants players to have the best experience possible, no matter what platform they choose.

Regulatory bodies have shown concern over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to them, it could significantly reduce the competitiveness of the PlayStation, especially with Microsoft having control of the Call of Duty franchise, which Sony says is “irreplaceable”.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Republican Florida Lawmaker Wants To Cancel The Democratic Party—Literally—Over Past Support For Slavery

Republican Florida state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia proposed a bill Tuesday that would decertify political...
Smart Gadgets

So you can send downloads from Chromebooks directly to Google Drive

One of the things that is quite common in computers chromebook is that...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.