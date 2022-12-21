Xbox: Phil Spencer reveals what game he played the most in 2022

2022 is in its final stretch, with that, it’s time for us to do the traditional retrospectives and balance the good and bad things throughout the year.
In case you wondered, the famous also go through this moment and Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, revealed this week which was the title he played the most throughout the year.
It is worth mentioning that consoles like PlayStation and Nintendo Switch have also launched retrospectives so that players can find out how much time they spent playing and which were their favorites of the year.
While Xbox doesn’t offer an official tool to access retrospective stats on games, you can use third-party sites like TrueAchievements to find out what your most played titles of the year were. Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, also used the tool.
Spencer spent 641 hours with his Xbox in 2022, earning 480 achievements and achieving a gamer score of 9,720; Of all the 53 Xbox games Spencer played this year, Vampire Survivors was the one he played the most, clocking in at 223 hours on the popular roguelike.
Thanks to everyone who joined me in playing in 2022, lots of great co-op sessions throughout the year. And yea, I do like @poncle_vampireneed to get those final achievements done. #MyYearOnXbox @TrueAchievement https://t.co/NYnoRt9yPa
— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 20, 2022
So, did you do your retrospective on games? What was your most played title?