Xbox: PC app now launches faster and has HowLongToBeat integration

By Abraham
Microsoft is updating its Xbox app on Windows, implementing howlongtobeat integration and reducing startup time.

The Xbox team has partnered with HowLongToBeat to provide estimates of how long it will take to complete PC Game Pass games. HowLongToBeat is a community-based website that allows people to track how long a game will take and see if the title is worth buying or playing.

The HowLongToBeat integration in the Xbox app for Windows includes estimates for the game’s main story, as well as estimates for additional quests, 100% completion, and a mix of playstyles. You’ll be able to submit your own playtimes and even view community reviews, tutorial notes, and playstyle breakdowns.

photo: Microsoft
Microsoft is also improving application launch speed in Windows.

We are committed to continuing to improve application performance and reliability.

With the latest update, the app now launches up to 15% faster and we’ve also made some fixes for better overall responsiveness when you interact with key experiences in the app.

That should mean improvements in downloading and installing games, as well as better search results. Microsoft has also made some much-needed improvements to the game’s detail pages, so you can see trailers and screenshots at the top of a list.

The changes are certainly welcome and show Microsoft’s commitment to its services.

