Xbox overtakes PlayStation in Japan for the first time in 8 years

I still remember that when Microsoft announced the Xbox Series S, more than one raised their hands to their heads. In part I could understand it, since we were facing a much less powerful console than Xbox Series X that seemed to be even inferior to Xbox One Xand its presence in the market was also criticized by the developers, who came to call it a “ballast” for future developments.

On a personal note, Xbox Series S seemed like a very attractive console from the first moment due to its excellent price-performance ratio. Its hardware configuration is quite solidAnd even though it has less raw GPU power than the Xbox One X, it makes up for it with a much higher CPU and high-performance SSD storage.

The important thing is that, in the end, Xbox Series S allows us to enjoy a new generation experience at a very affordable priceSo much so that we can get it for only 289 euros, that is, below its recommended retail price. It is also the only new generation console that has not had stock problems, and that we can buy directly and without waiting.

To all of the above we owe unite the value of the Game Pass, a service that allows us to play a huge number of games for a small monthly fee. There is no doubt that for those who are going to play in 1080p resolution, the Xbox Series S console is, without a doubt, the best option that can be found on the market right now. In fact, we already talked about this when we saw what it would cost to build a PC at its height.

Japan surrenders to Xbox Series S

And it does so in such a way that said console has been able to surpass PlayStation 5 on its own, that is, without including Xbox Series X sales. The data comes from the prestigious Famitsu magazine, a medium that already sounded strong in the years 80, and that has confirmed that the Microsoft console sold 61.20 units in the last week of Maywhile PS5 only reached 2,693 units (this figure includes sales of the edition with optical drive and the digital version).

It is true that the data on consoles sold is being affected by the actual availability of each model, and that when we talk about weekly figures the impact is even greater, but even with this in mind This is an important achievement and a positive fact, especially considering Xbox’s track record in Japan. To give you an idea of ​​how badly these consoles have worked in this country, it is enough to remember that, in the last 20 years, only 2.3 million units have been soldand that of them Xbox 360 represents 1,616 million of the total.

Microsoft has not thrown in the towel in Japan, although in the end it is Xbox Series S, backed by Game Pass, that is giving the bell. So much so that data from last April indicated that Xbox Series S was very close to Series X in units sold (88,000 and 95,000, respectively). We will see how this generation of consoles ends its journey in Japan, but one thing we can be clear about, it does not seem that they are going to repeat the success of Xbox 360.

If you have doubts about buying an Xbox Series S or a Series X, the truth is that in the end it all depends on your needs, and your budget. Making a simplistic summary, the first is a cheap console that brings together almost all the advantages of the new generation, and that is designed above all for play in 1080p. In contrast, the second is designed to play in 4K, even if it’s pulling rescaling or dynamic resolution, and has a much higher price.