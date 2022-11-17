Xbox November Update Brings New Captures, Wishlists, and More

THE Microsoft released this Wednesday (16) download the November update for line consoles xbox🇧🇷 The new build promises to add stability improvements and other news for video games.
According to the developer, among the novelties is a get better nintegration of the platform with the Discordpreventing players from relying on a mobile app to enter voice channels while gaming on consoles.
However, the Xbox app will still be required to initiate direct voice conversations. Xbox Series X|S owners will also have access to a new noise suppression system for calls made with the communicator.
Another highlight is that the sharing of lXbox Live wish lists with others made easy in the new update. Now, items that users want can be checked out and purchased as a gift, for example.
The platform also received a new capture application with improved management and editing. The novelty promises to improve the viewing experience, organization and handling of images and game clips.
In addition, players can also use the console to start streaming on Twitch, Lightstream and Streamlabs via installed corresponding apps. The company has also improved the Xbox lineup’s power options.
Testing of the vibration model for Xbox Cloud Gaming games played through Edge and Google Chrome browsers on operating systems has also begun. macOS and Windows.
And you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!