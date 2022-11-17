Xbox November Update Brings New Captures, Wishlists, and More

THE Microsoft released this Wednesday (16) download the November update for line consoles xbox🇧🇷 The new build promises to add stability improvements and other news for video games. According to the developer, among the novelties is a get better nintegration of the platform with the Discordpreventing players from relying on a mobile app to enter voice channels while gaming on consoles.





However, the Xbox app will still be required to initiate direct voice conversations. Xbox Series X|S owners will also have access to a new noise suppression system for calls made with the communicator. Another highlight is that the sharing of lXbox Live wish lists with others made easy in the new update. Now, items that users want can be checked out and purchased as a gift, for example.




