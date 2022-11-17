Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftXbox November Update Brings New Captures, Wishlists, and More

Xbox November Update Brings New Captures, Wishlists, and More

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xbox November Update Brings New Captures, Wishlists, and More
- Advertisement -

THE Microsoft released this Wednesday (16) download the November update for line consoles xbox🇧🇷 The new build promises to add stability improvements and other news for video games.

According to the developer, among the novelties is a get better nintegration of the platform with the Discordpreventing players from relying on a mobile app to enter voice channels while gaming on consoles.


However, the Xbox app will still be required to initiate direct voice conversations. Xbox Series X|S owners will also have access to a new noise suppression system for calls made with the communicator.

- Advertisement -

Another highlight is that the sharing of lXbox Live wish lists with others made easy in the new update. Now, items that users want can be checked out and purchased as a gift, for example.

1668637642 788 Xbox November Update Brings New Captures Wishlists and More

The platform also received a new capture application with improved management and editing. The novelty promises to improve the viewing experience, organization and handling of images and game clips.

In addition, players can also use the console to start streaming on Twitch, Lightstream and Streamlabs via installed corresponding apps. The company has also improved the Xbox lineup’s power options.

Testing of the vibration model for Xbox Cloud Gaming games played through Edge and Google Chrome browsers on operating systems has also begun. macOS and Windows.

- Advertisement -

And you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple and MLS announce Season Pass date.

The famous apple company, Apple and Major League Soccer today announced that the MLS...
Apps

How to view private Instagram profiles

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.