Xbox may receive more backwards compatible games after acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Several regulatory bodies around the world are already approving the of Blizzard by Microsoft, and it is only a matter of time before the Redmond giant officially owns the companies. As we know, the acquisition, Microsoft is expected to further flesh out the Xbox Game Pass catalog, but this could also mean that more compatible games will also be added to the service.

According to renowned insider Shpeshal_Nick, there are some Activision Blizzard titles, which were released for previous generations of consoles, that cannot be made available on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S through the Backward Compatibility feature due to licensing issues, but this may change when the acquisition by Microsoft is completed. Unfortunately, the leaker doesn't reveal what these specific games are, but he makes it clear that we shouldn't wait for any Marvel games in this backwards compatibility catalog as the licensing issues in these games with franchises like Spider-Man or X-Men are pretty good. more complicated.

For the moment, it remains to be seen which games he’s talking about, but some fans are certainly waiting for classics from the Crash Bandicoot and Call of Duty franchises, just for starters. Phill Spencer, head of the Xbox division, has already stated that they intend to revive some of Activision Blizzard’s “dormant” franchises after the acquisition, but we still don’t know if that means new games will be produced or that the originals will be brought to catalogs.

