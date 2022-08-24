Xbox joins Hype Games and PicPay to launch a new way to access games in Brazil

Xbox has always invested more in the Europeian market, one of the largest in the world in the video game industry, and this week, it announced a new partnership with Hype and PicPay to offer more than 30 First-party game titles in the form of digital codes. .

In recent years, many players have preferred to buy games in digital version, whether for the convenience of starting to play at launch, saving space, money and the like.

Aiming to increase this practice, Microsoft this week announced a new partnership with Hype Games and PicPay. The Redmond giant points out that it intends to expand support to more than 30 retail partners across Europe from September 1.