Xbox gets update with new library look and storage options

Microsoft has detailed the Xbox’s September update, made available today (22) to users. It was previously detailed during Insider testing.
Among the highlights, we have the new look of the game Library and new options for the player to configure the storage of their console.
After the update, you will also be able to customize the colors of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 buttons, including the new white option that hits the market today.
Xbox Experience Group Manager Jonathan Hildebrandt explained that the library view has been completely redone to allow the player to have quick and easy access to all the games you can install and play.
He stresses that players will quickly find all the games they have access to with their subscriptions, such as Xbox Game Pass, EA Access and Games with Gold, as well as other content and apps.
Starting with the update, players will also be able to choose where they want their games and apps installed on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
It is possible to select locations for each type of game and applications to be installed on internal or external storage, in addition to the “Let Xbox Decide” option, where the system will install the content in the fastest location with available space.
Also new is the Xbox Game Bar for Windows 11 and 10 which allows gamers to share their screenshots with others via SMS, WhatsApp, Twitter, Messenger and others.
Xbox’s new party noise suppression filter, released earlier this month for Xbox Series X|S, is also coming to Xbox One and Windows PCs.