Xbox Games with Gold will stop including Xbox 360 games

- Advertisement -

As a complement to its subscriptions, for years Xbox has been giving away some games on a monthly basis, among which were some titles directly adapted for the new consoles, along with some older games from previous generations. However, it seems that Microsoft would be about to end an entire eraending the presence of free Xbox 360 games.

As detailed the email that Microsoft itself has started sending to subscribers of this service, “from October 1, 2022the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members through Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles«.

[mb_related_posts1]

Xbox is sending out emails saying that Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles. The email is a bit confusing but it looks like all future Games with Gold offerings will only include XB1 titles going forward. pic.twitter.com/W8mlEsVKmn The Moto Tab G20 revealed: this will be the next Motorola tablet — Brad Sams (@bdsams) July 5, 2022

However, this measure will be limited exclusively to new game additions, and as the company details «This will not affect any Xbox 360 games you downloaded before October 2022. Any Xbox 360 titles you redeem through Games with Gold before that time are yours to keep in your Xbox account, regardless of whether you continue your subscription.”

In addition to the surprise of seeing this movement at a time when nostalgia is being one of the most exploited factors in the latest games, we cannot help but have mixed feelings, since although it is true that the Xbox 360 already has With no less than 17 years behind him, we are only talking about two generations ago with respect to current consoles.