Xbox Games Showcase 2023: See all announcements and games revealed

A Microsoft held yesterday, Sunday (11), the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. At the event, several news from the universe of games for Xbox and PC were revealed. Titles from the most diverse studios had trailers and information presented.
Among the games shown is Fable, developed by Playground Games, known for producing games in the Forza Horizon series. The title of the Star Wars franchise created by Ubisoft also had news revealed at the Microsoft event.
Xbox Game Studios’ Avowed was given a 2024 release window with a trailer detailing the gameplay and setting. The new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and DLC for the current game made in collaboration with the movie Dune were also shown.
Already Forza Motorsport had a new trailer was released, revealing the release date for October 10th. Starfield also received a featured preview. Check out all the announcements and games revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 below:
Avowed
Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Clockwork Revolution
will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Fable
will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
forza motorsport
Available in October 10th for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
South of Midnight
will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Starfield Direct
Available in September 6th for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
towerborne
Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
33 Immortals
will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Cities: Skylines II
Available in October 24th for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Dungeons of Hinterberg
will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Downstream
Available Fall 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox one, PC, Steam and Cloud.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox one, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Metaphor: ReFantazio
will be released for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
will be released for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Payday 3
will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Persona 3 Reload
will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Persona 5 Tactics
will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Star Wars Outlaws
will be released to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.
Still Wakes the Deep
will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and Cloud.
Starfield Limited Edition Wireless Controller
Available in Europe from June 26th for a suggested retail price of R$799 (game sold separately; available September 6th, 2023).
Xbox Series S Carbon Black 1TB SSD
Available September 1st for $349 (~R$1,706 in direct conversion).
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Available in September 26 for Xbox Series X|S.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
Available in June 20 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Fallout 76: Road to Atlantic City
Available for Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam, Cloud.
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Dune
Available out November 3 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
Overwatch 2: The Invasion
Available on August 10 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island
Available in July 20 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.
And you, did you like the news announced? Tell us in the comments down below!