Xbox Games Showcase 2023: See all announcements and games revealed

A Microsoft held yesterday, Sunday (11), the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. At the event, several news from the universe of games for Xbox and PC were revealed. Titles from the most diverse studios had trailers and information presented.

Among the games shown is Fable, developed by Playground Games, known for producing games in the Forza Horizon series. The title of the Star Wars franchise created by Ubisoft also had news revealed at the Microsoft event.

Xbox Game Studios’ Avowed was given a 2024 release window with a trailer detailing the gameplay and setting. The new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and DLC for the current game made in collaboration with the movie Dune were also shown.

Already Forza Motorsport had a new trailer was released, revealing the release date for October 10th. Starfield also received a featured preview. Check out all the announcements and games revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 below:

game trailers

Avowed

Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Clockwork Revolution

will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Fable

will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

forza motorsport

Available in October 10th for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

South of Midnight

will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Starfield Direct

Available in September 6th for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

towerborne

Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

33 Immortals

will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Cities: Skylines II

Available in October 24th for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Downstream

Available Fall 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox one, PC, Steam and Cloud.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox one, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

will be released for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

will be released for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Payday 3

will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Persona 3 Reload

will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Persona 5 Tactics

will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Star Wars Outlaws

will be released to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

Still Wakes the Deep

will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and Cloud.

Hardware Ads

Starfield Limited Edition Wireless Controller


Available in Europe from June 26th for a suggested retail price of R$799 (game sold separately; available September 6th, 2023).

Xbox Series S Carbon Black 1TB SSD

Available September 1st for $349 (~R$1,706 in direct conversion).

New game updates

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Available in September 26 for Xbox Series X|S.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

Available in June 20 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Fallout 76: Road to Atlantic City

Available for Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam, Cloud.

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Dune

Available out November 3 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Overwatch 2: The Invasion


Available on August 10 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island

Available in July 20 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

And you, did you like the news announced? Tell us in the comments down below!

Offers on Xbox

