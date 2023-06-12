Xbox Games Showcase 2023: See all announcements and games revealed

A Microsoft held yesterday, Sunday (11), the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. At the event, several news from the universe of games for Xbox and PC were revealed. Titles from the most diverse studios had trailers and information presented. Among the games shown is Fable, developed by Playground Games, known for producing games in the Forza Horizon series. The title of the Star Wars franchise created by Ubisoft also had news revealed at the Microsoft event.

Xbox Game Studios’ Avowed was given a 2024 release window with a trailer detailing the gameplay and setting. The new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and DLC for the current game made in collaboration with the movie Dune were also shown. Already Forza Motorsport had a new trailer was released, revealing the release date for October 10th. Starfield also received a featured preview. Check out all the announcements and games revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 below:

game trailers

Avowed
Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Clockwork Revolution will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Fable will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

forza motorsport Available in October 10th for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

South of Midnight will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Starfield Direct Available in September 6th for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

towerborne Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

33 Immortals will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Cities: Skylines II Available in October 24th for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Dungeons of Hinterberg
will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Downstream Available Fall 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox one, PC, Steam and Cloud.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox one, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be released for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be released for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Payday 3 will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Persona 3 Reload will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Persona 5 Tactics will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

Still Wakes the Deep will be released to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and Cloud.

Starfield Limited Edition Wireless Controller





Available in Europe from June 26th for a suggested retail price of R$799 (game sold separately; available September 6th, 2023).

Xbox Series S Carbon Black 1TB SSD Available September 1st for $349 (~R$1,706 in direct conversion).

New game updates

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Available in September 26 for Xbox Series X|S.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Available in June 20 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Fallout 76: Road to Atlantic City Available for Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam, Cloud.

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Dune Available out November 3 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

Overwatch 2: The Invasion





Available on August 10 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island Available in July 20 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam and Cloud.

And you, did you like the news announced? Tell us in the comments down below!

