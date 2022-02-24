Xbox gamers can now stream on Twitch from their console

After the long wait, Microsoft is finally keeping its promise of improve the broadcast of live games from your Xbox consoles next-generation, allowing Xbox Series X and S users to stream on Twitch directly from their console system.

Although, without a doubt, the most interesting thing about this functionality is, without a doubt, its great ease of use. And it is that the players so they will only have to link their Xbox and Twitch accounts (in the event that they had not already done so), access the system guide menu, and choose the option “go live now” to start broadcasting. In addition, this integration also comes with access to some additional and useful options for the host, such as the presence of the bit rate, the resolution, the name of the title and even the possibility of control microphone and game audio levels on separate channels.

In fact, integration comes with other smart features like the ability to automatically pause the broadcast when we stop playing, and even the ability to change the section and title in the event that we change games during the broadcast. Thus, for the Xbox community, we will also have the possibility to hide the reception of alerts while we are live on Twitch, avoiding any pop-up messages during the broadcast.

Although we could label it as something late, the truth is that this connection with the most important relay service today has not surprised anyone. And it is that after the closure of Mixer almost two years ago, Xbox users had remained without a truly integrated live streaming option on their consoles, now opting to offer more direct competition for Sony consoles.