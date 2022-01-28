Search here...
Tech NewsGamingHow to?

Xbox Game Pass will improve subscription conditions

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The success of Xbox Game Pass is something that, today, no longer supports discussion. The subscription service proposal that, for a monthly fee, provides access to a wide and varied catalog of games, has been confirmed as an option that many users expected. And the main proof of this is that, from the moment of its launch, we have been able to see how its numbers have not stopped growing, both in subscribers and in included games.

The last big blow in this regard has been, of course, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but beyond operations of this size, the key to the success of Xbox Game Pass is that the catalog is updated monthly, with a selection of titles that They range from triple A releases to notable independent productions, which try not to neglect any genre. The list grows monthly not only in quantity, but also in variety.

Read:

The EU will investigate TikTok for not respecting the rights of users

However, not everything is perfect in the service, and as a consequence, the corresponding mechanisms are activated. In some cases this depends on the users themselves, while in others it is other companies and organizations that act. And this has been the case in the United Kingdom, where the market and competition regulator has pushed Microsoft to apply certain changes to Xbox Game Pass. Some changes that will come first to the United Kingdom, but that will probably end up spreading to other geographies, and could even become global.

Xbox Game Pass will improve subscription conditions

The changes will affect, first of all, the information provided to users when they subscribe for the first time to Xbox Game Pass. Specifically, Microsoft will emphasize the clarification that, by default, the subscription is automatically renewed every month, unless the user deactivates this function. In addition, the user must be informed about the renewal date, its cost and, this is a very important point, the steps that the user must take if the renewal has occurred by mistake and, therefore, they want to cancel it. and receive a refund.

For annual subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft will have to offer users the possibility to terminate their subscription beforehand, and to claim a refund proportional to the subscription time they do not want to use. In addition, if Microsoft increases the price of the service, it must clearly inform you in advance and provide, together with said information, the necessary means for the user to deactivate the automatic renewal.

But the most interesting thing, without a doubt, has to do with inactive subscriptions, that is, those that continue to be paid but are not used. In such a case, Microsoft must communicate with users reminding them of their subscription, for those cases in which they may have forgotten it. In these cases, you must also remind them how to cancel the automatic renewal and, if in spite of this there is no change, the company must cancel the charges for the subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

Read:

News VOD 30/21: ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’, by the power of… technology?

Previous articleChrome plans to bring back the ability to mute tabs with a click
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass will improve subscription conditions

The success of Xbox Game Pass is something that, today, no longer supports discussion. The subscription service...
Tech News

Chrome plans to bring back the ability to mute tabs with a click

The details are always important and much more if we talk specifically about programs and applications. We...
Health

This robot has achieved the first surgery without human help: a complex gastrointestinal intervention

A robot has performed the first surgery without humans to guide it. It is a...
5G News

They achieve record speed with 5G SA using innovative technique

The mobile telephony segment continues to offer advances over time. And while the obsolete communications networks are...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.