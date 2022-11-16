Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Now Offers 3 Months Free Apple TV Plus and Apple Music

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who are not currently subscribed to Apple platforms will have until the end of March 2023 to redeem trials of the services.

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now redeem three-month free trials of Apple TV Plus and Apple Music.

Microsoft has been running a series of offers to try to get new subscribers to Game Pass, as well as offering the service at several different tiers, each with unique benefits. Whether on PC or consoles, Game Pass Ultimate, as the name implies, is the most complete option of the service, allowing not only the download of games but also access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, where it is possible to play via the cloud in a large variety of devices.

This week, Ultimate subscribers received yet another benefit through the free trial of Apple TV Plus and Apple Music platforms.

In case you don’t know them, Apple TV Plus is the Cupertino giant’s streaming platform, which offers exclusive and award-winning series like Ted Lasso. Apple Music is Apple’s music streaming platform, which has a number of exclusive features such as spatial audio and Dolby Atmos and a wide catalog.

Offers can be claimed on Xbox consoles or through the Xbox app on PC. Once claimed, members will be directed to the Apple website to activate their membership.

