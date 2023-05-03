Xbox Game Pass: ‘Ravenlok, Escape: Melodies of Steel 2’ and more games arrive this month

Microsoft announced on Tuesday (2) the titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service in the coming days. The list includes options such as “Ravenlok, Escape: Melodies of Steel 2”, “Redfall”, “Ravenlok”, “Weird West: Definitive Edition”, “Shadowrun Trilogy”, and lastly “Escape: Melodies of Steel 2”, games that will be added until May 11th.

According to information from the company, in addition to these games that will be added to the catalog there is also the return of “Quantum Break”, produced by the Finnish studio Remedy Entertainment. Check out!