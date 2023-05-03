Xbox Game Pass: ‘Ravenlok, Escape: Melodies of Steel 2’ and more games arrive this month

Microsoft announced on Tuesday (2) the titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service in the coming days. The list includes options such as “Ravenlok, Escape: Melodies of Steel 2”, “Redfall”, “Ravenlok”, “Weird West: Definitive Edition”, “Shadowrun Trilogy”, and lastly “Escape: Melodies of Steel 2”, games that will be added until May 11th.
According to information from the company, in addition to these games that will be added to the catalog there is also the return of “Quantum Break”, produced by the Finnish studio Remedy Entertainment. Check out!
The city of Redfall is overrun by a legion of vampires who have isolated the island from the rest of the outside world. Trapped with other survivors, kill alone or in a group in this open world action First Person Shooter.
- Availability: Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S
Enter a world of wonder and danger in Ravenlok, an action-packed fairytale adventure from Cococucumber. Follow your curiosity through a mystical mirror into a lost land of terrifying monsters and an evil queen. Wield your sword, unleash your spells, and battle beastly bosses in lush, hand-crafted environments.
- Availability: Cloud, Console and PC
Shadowrun Trilogy offers 3 cult tactical roleplaying games set in a dystopian cyberpunk future where magic has been awakened, bringing high fantasy creatures back to life. Initially created as a tabletop RPG over 30 years ago, this unique setting has gained a huge cult following over the last three decades.
- Availability: now in the cloud and on console, and coming soon to PC!
The sequel to the captivating tale of Escape: Melodies of Steel is coming! This turn-based RPG is back with an improved battle system for more strategy, as well as a new event system that offers more exciting choices that affect the experience!
- Availability: Cloud, Console and PC
Enjoy these new Xbox Game Pass titles? What’s your favorite? Tell us, comment!