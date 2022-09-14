Xbox Game Pass is PC gamers’ favorite subscription service, survey shows

Xbox and Pesquisa Game Brasil (PGB) announced this Tuesday (13), data from a survey regarding the evolution of the PC gamer market segment in the country. According to the survey, 41.2% of the participants declared that they play games every day on the computer, the majority being a subscriber to Microsoft’s Game Pass . This subscription gives you access to a huge library of popular games at the cost of a fixed monthly fee with cross-platform support reaching not only computers, but also new and old generation consoles such as the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, for example.

According to information, the research that the female audience has been growing and corresponding to 41% of the more than 13 thousand interviewed by companies, representing a growth of about 10 percentage points in the last two years considering exclusively the indicators of the PC category. - Advertisement - In parallel with this data, the indicators also show that black and brown people are equivalent to a total of 46.8% of the study participants. In this sense, an average of 34.8% of the players revealed that the gameplay time per day varies between 1 and 3 hours with different ages — the age group between 20 and 29 years old represents 16.4%, while those between 40 and 49 years old are 11.6%.

Ahead, the survey also shows that the Windows operating system is the favorite of those who play on the computer, especially Windows 11, released at the end of October by the developer. Signal maintains the same security and extends group video calls to 40 participants Those interested in purchasing the Game Pass can choose one of the three packages made available by Microsoft, the Ultimante (Console + PC), PC or Console only, costing BRL 44.99, BRL 29.99 and BRL 29.99 per month, respectively. We remain committed to investing to deliver more games and news to the PC community, and we are on the right path to see that our gaming service is preferred by the majority of people who play on PC. Today we make more than 100 titles available on Xbox Game Pass and we seek to bring more games on launch day to the platform, from more independent developers and with more diverse voices”, says Bruno Motta, Sr. Xbox Category Manager in Europe.

