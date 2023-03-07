Xbox Game Pass in March 2023: See Which Games Enter and Leave the Catalog

Even amid the controversies of its attempted acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft continues to invest in Game Pass, one of the main products of its video game division.

This week, the Redmond giant announced the titles arriving and leaving the service’s catalog in the first half of March 2023 and the highlights are: Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, Dead Space and much more! In February, the service was marked by the arrival of Madden NFL 23 (via EA Play for Ultimate subscribers), the new version of Shadow Warrior 3 and Atomic Heart.