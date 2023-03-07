Xbox Game Pass in March 2023: See Which Games Enter and Leave the Catalog

- Advertisement -
Even amid the controversies of its attempted acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft continues to invest in Game Pass, one of the main products of its video game division.
This week, the Redmond giant announced the titles arriving and leaving the service’s catalog in the first half of March 2023 and the highlights are: Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, Dead Space and much more! In February, the service was marked by the arrival of Madden NFL 23 (via EA Play for Ultimate subscribers), the new version of Shadow Warrior 3 and Atomic Heart.
Catch the Game Pass premieres below:
Guilty Gear: Strive – Available now (Cloud, Console and PC)
Dead Space 2 – March 9 (Cloud) EA Play
Dead Space 3 – March 9 (Cloud) EA Play
Valheim – March 14 (Game Preview / Console)
Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 – March 16 (Cloud, Console and PC)
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition – March 21 (Console and PC)
Leaving the catalog on March 15th
- F1 2020 (Console) EA Play
- Goat Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Paradise Killer (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Undertale (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Young Souls (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console, and P
!
- Advertisement -