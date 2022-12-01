Xbox Game Pass in December 2022: See which games enter and leave the catalog

We have reached the last month of 2022, but subscription platforms still have a lot of news for their customers, especially in the world of games.

After discovering the first wave of free games on PlayStation Plus for this month, as well as games distributed to Prime Gaming subscribers, it’s time to check out Microsoft’s Game Pass debuts, including PC, cloud and consoles.

In December, the highlight will be the game LEGO Star Wars: The Skiwalker Saga, which became another great success for the LEGO game franchise and managed to irreverently transport the essence of the franchise created by Lucasfilm to the world of building blocks. .

Without further ado, check out everything coming and going in the first half of December on Game Pass: