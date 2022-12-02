Xbox Game Pass in December 2022: See which games enter and leave the catalog

We have reached the last month of 2022, but subscription platforms still have a lot of news for their customers, especially in the world of games.
After discovering the first wave of free games on PlayStation Plus for this month, as well as games distributed to Prime Gaming subscribers, it’s time to check out Microsoft’s Game Pass debuts, including PC, cloud and consoles.
In December, the highlight will be the game LEGO Star Wars: The Skiwalker Saga, which became another great success for the LEGO game franchise and managed to irreverently transport the essence of the franchise created by Lucasfilm to the world of building blocks. .
Without further ado, check out everything coming and going in the first half of December on Game Pass:
- Eastward (Cloud, Console and PC)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 6
- Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 6
- Chained Echoes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 8
- Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) – December 8
- High On Life (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 13
- Potion Craft (Console and PC) – December 13
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 15
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 15
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Breathedge (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Firewatch (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Lake (Cloud, Console and PC)
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Neoverse (Cloud and Console)
- Race with Ryan (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (Console) EA Play
- Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console and PC)
So, what did you think of this first batch of games for December?