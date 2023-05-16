Xbox Game Pass: FIFA 23, Planet of Lana, Railway Empire 2 and more coming this month

Even though Microsoft is focusing most of its efforts on completing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, the Redmond giant continues to bring news and make improvements to its services in operation.

This week, the company revealed some of the news that will arrive in the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass catalog throughout the second half of May, with the main highlight being the acclaimed FIFA 23. Previously, the service had already added the games “Ravenlok, Escape: Melodies of Steel 2”, “Redfall”, “Ravenlok”, “Weird West: Definitive Edition”, “Shadowrun Trilogy” and lastly “Escape: Melodies of Steel 2”.

In addition to the additions, we will also have some games leaving the catalog from May 31st.

- Advertisement -

See all the details below: