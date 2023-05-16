HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftXbox Game Pass: FIFA 23, Planet of Lana, Railway Empire 2 and...

Xbox Game Pass: FIFA 23, Planet of Lana, Railway Empire 2 and more coming this month

Xbox Game Pass: 'Ravenlok, Escape: Melodies of Steel 2' and more games arrive this month
Even though Microsoft is focusing most of its efforts on completing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, the Redmond giant continues to bring news and make improvements to its services in operation.

This week, the company revealed some of the news that will arrive in the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass catalog throughout the second half of May, with the main highlight being the acclaimed FIFA 23. Previously, the service had already added the games “Ravenlok, Escape: Melodies of Steel 2”, “Redfall”, “Ravenlok”, “Weird West: Definitive Edition”, “Shadowrun Trilogy” and lastly “Escape: Melodies of Steel 2”.

In addition to the additions, we will also have some games leaving the catalog from May 31st.

See all the details below:

now available
  • FIFA 23 (Console and PC) EA Play
    • *Exclusively available to PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or EA Play subscribers.
Coming soon
  • Eastern Exorcist (Console and PC) – May 18
  • Ghostlore (Console) – May 18
  • Planet of Lana (Console and PC) – May 23
  • Massive Chalice (Cloud and Console) – May 25
  • Railway Empire 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – May 25
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Console and PC) – May 30
Leaving the catalog on May 31
  • Europa Universalis (PC)
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Cloud, Console and PC)
  • FIFA 21 (Console and PC) EA Play
  • Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console and PC)
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC)
Activision Blizzard and Microsoft are being accused of having manipulated the merger between the companies

