5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftXbox Game Pass cancels R$ 5.00 promotion for new subscribers

Xbox Game Pass cancels R$ 5.00 promotion for new subscribers

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Game Pass: Analysts Say Service Caused Xbox Game Sales To Collapse
- Advertisement -

Microsoft’s Game Pass arrived with the innovative proposal of offering a wide catalog of downloadable games at an affordable price. Those who really want to invest in the service can subscribe to the Ultimate version for a slightly higher amount and have access to Xbox Gold benefits and access to Xbox Cloud streaming games.

For years, new subscribers to the service could purchase a promotional subscription starting at R$5.00, but this week, Microsoft decided to remove these promotional prices.

As first spotted by XGP.xl, Microsoft appears to have removed the promotion with prices starting at R$ 5.00 from Xbox Game Pass for new subscribers. Microsoft itself has not given a reason for the end of this promotion, but when visiting the Game Pass website to sign up for the platform, this promotion is no longer mentioned anywhere.

- Advertisement -

In an interview with The Verge, Kari Perez, head of global communications at Xbox, confirmed the end of the promotion.

We are discontinuing our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future.

Twitter Acquires Breaker Podcast App
  • TAGS

In Europe, Game Pass can be subscribed in three different ways: PC Game Pass for BRL 29.99 a month, Game Pass for Console for BRL 29.99 a month and Game Pass Ultimate for BRL 44.99 a month .

As we know, Microsoft has already launched a Family Plan of the service in some countries. With luck, the removal of this promotion will serve to expand the family plan to more regions.

Will we see a Game Pass monthly fee increase soon?

!
- Advertisement -

How to Add Chapters to YouTube Videos
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches a washing machine that you control with your mobile at a demolition price

Xiaomi boasts a catalog beyond any doubt, so that you do not lack...
Apple

Apple has acquired artificial intelligence startup WaveOne

Apple may have completed a new acquisition, coincidentally linked to the important segment of...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.