Xbox Game Pass cancels R$ 5.00 promotion for new subscribers

Microsoft’s Game Pass arrived with the innovative proposal of offering a wide catalog of downloadable games at an affordable price. Those who really want to invest in the service can subscribe to the Ultimate version for a slightly higher amount and have access to Xbox Gold benefits and access to Xbox Cloud streaming games. For years, new subscribers to the service could purchase a promotional subscription starting at R$5.00, but this week, Microsoft decided to remove these promotional prices.

As first spotted by XGP.xl, Microsoft appears to have removed the promotion with prices starting at R$ 5.00 from Xbox Game Pass for new subscribers. Microsoft itself has not given a reason for the end of this promotion, but when visiting the Game Pass website to sign up for the platform, this promotion is no longer mentioned anywhere. - Advertisement - In an interview with The Verge, Kari Perez, head of global communications at Xbox, confirmed the end of the promotion. We are discontinuing our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future.

(FYI) Microsoft have ended the $1 deal for #XboxGamePassUltimate The subscription can now only be purchased at full price from the store. At the moment, it is not known whether this is just a temporary or has gone forever. Source:https://t.co/xYe3Oafebo pic.twitter.com/HWtS1DcWHv — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) March 26, 2023

In Europe, Game Pass can be subscribed in three different ways: PC Game Pass for BRL 29.99 a month, Game Pass for Console for BRL 29.99 a month and Game Pass Ultimate for BRL 44.99 a month . As we know, Microsoft has already launched a Family Plan of the service in some countries. With luck, the removal of this promotion will serve to expand the family plan to more regions. Will we see a Game Pass monthly fee increase soon?

