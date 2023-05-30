Xbox Game Pass: Amnesia, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 and more coming June 2023

The month of the June festivities is coming, but in addition, we will also have many new features on subscription platforms, such as Xbox Game Pass, which always has biweekly releases in the catalogue.

Bearing in mind that a new Showcase will take place soon, it is clear that we will have a series of surprises in the service, but to warm up the excitement of the fans, Microsoft revealed this week the first wave of games that arrive and leave the catalog in June 2023.

In addition to the games coming soon, we also have a selection of games that premiered today! Check out the full calendar below: