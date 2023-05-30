Xbox Game Pass: Amnesia, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 and more coming June 2023

The month of the June festivities is coming, but in addition, we will also have many new features on subscription platforms, such as Xbox Game Pass, which always has biweekly releases in the catalogue.
Bearing in mind that a new Showcase will take place soon, it is clear that we will have a series of surprises in the service, but to warm up the excitement of the fans, Microsoft revealed this week the first wave of games that arrive and leave the catalog in June 2023.
In addition to the games coming soon, we also have a selection of games that premiered today! Check out the full calendar below:
now available
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC)
Coming soon
June 1st
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console and PC)
June 6th
- Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console and PC)
June 8th
- Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Stacking (Cloud and Console)
June 13th
- Dordogne (Cloud, Console and PC)
Leaving the catalog on June 15
- Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Manager (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)
!