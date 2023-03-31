5G News
Xbox Free Play Days has Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and three more games

Xbox Free Play Days has Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and three more games

Microsoft

By Abraham
Xbox Free Play Days has Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and three more games
The list of titles to play for free on xbox this weekend was released by the company. Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, Embr, Indivisible, and Journey To The Savage Planet.

Those interested will be able to enjoy these titles for free from this Thursday (30) until Sunday (2) at 23:59. You can find and install the games here at xbox.com and clicking will send the user to the Microsoft Store.

In the store, you can see the option to install with an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate membership. To download on console, simply click on the Gold membership area on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Home Dashboard.

If you like what you’ve played and want to keep the fun going, you can purchase the games and other editions at a discounted price and keep playing while maintaining your player score and in-game achievements earned during the Xbox Free Play Days event.

Remember that the remastered edition of Age of Empires II arrived on Xbox consoles for the first time in February. The popular strategy game has a huge number of campaigns and multiplayer modes for keen gamers to enjoy.

Subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate for R$44.90 and get access to all Xbox services such as; Live Gold for online play and access to Games with Gold, a massive library of exclusive and third-party games on console and PC, xCloud for cloud-based play, and much more.

And you, did you like these released games? Tell us in the comments down below!

