Xbox Free Play Days has Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and three more games

The list of titles to play for free on xbox this weekend was released by the company. Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, Embr, Indivisible, and Journey To The Savage Planet. Those interested will be able to enjoy these titles for free from this Thursday (30) until Sunday (2) at 23:59. You can find and install the games here at xbox.com and clicking will send the user to the Microsoft Store.

In the store, you can see the option to install with an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate membership. To download on console, simply click on the Gold membership area on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Home Dashboard. If you like what you've played and want to keep the fun going, you can purchase the games and other editions at a discounted price and keep playing while maintaining your player score and in-game achievements earned during the Xbox Free Play Days event.