Xbox Fans Are Tracking PlayStation Jet Due to Activision Merger

The video game industry is anxiously awaiting the outcome of the attempted merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. Although some believe that the deal is practically approved, regulatory bodies in the United Kingdom, the European Union and the USA continue to be against the transaction and imposing a series of restrictions, in addition to some competitors of Microsoft also being against the merger. Hoping to try to keep up with the progress of meetings surrounding the transaction, some Xbox fans are monitoring a Sony executive’s private jet to find out where they’ve been visiting.

In early February, flights made by a private jet owned by Sony indicated that the Japanese giant was taking executives to meetings with Microsoft. - Advertisement - Public flight information shows the Sony jet flying from London to Seattle, where Microsoft is headquartered, about a month ago. This was the first such visit in over 18 months, made before the flight departed for Los Angeles.

Some aviation aficionados on the internet confirmed that the private jet registered and operated by Sony was being used to transport its executives around the world, as reported by FOSS Patents, which is tracking the progress of the deal with Microsoft. There is no confirmation of what Sony was doing in Seattle at the time, but some believe that the execs may have visited their own team at Bungie rather than Microsoft. Still, this is the level some Microsoft enthusiasts have reached to try to get answers about the Activision Blizzard deal.

- Advertisement - Although we know that Sony is one of the biggest opponents of the transaction, with confirmations that Jim Ryan himself, head of the PlayStation division, flew to a meeting with the European Union in Brussels to talk about the merger, this does not seem to be a bit too invasive? For now, we can only wait to find out what the regulators’ final verdict will be.

