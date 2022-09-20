HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftXbox exclusive Call of Duty will favor Battlefield, says EA

Xbox exclusive Call of Duty will favor Battlefield, says EA

Ever since Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard started being reviewed by regulatory bodies around the world, Sony has been trying at all costs to prevent the acquisition from being completed, given that Microsoft could make many franchises exclusive. of Xbox, such as Call of Duty.

While Microsoft has already stated that it does not intend to make Call of Duty an exclusive for the foreseeable future, many are skeptical about it. While there are those who fear this possibility, EA believes that if Xbox closes Call of Duty on its platforms, it could benefit the battlefield franchise.

Electronic Arts is making major changes to the Battlefield franchise to try to put it back on top, including removing DICE from control of the franchise and handing creative leadership over to Vince Zampella, who after many successes at Respawn, is now tasked with rescuing the success for Battlefield.

According to Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, it’s more imperative than ever to get Battlefield back on track as the potential Xbox exclusivity of Call of Duty offers a sea of ​​possibilities.

In a presentation to investors, Wilson agreed that the last two DICE games have not lived up to expectations, but he knows that the Battlefield name has strength and is capable of resisting. If they can get a good team in control of the series and chart its future, they know it will spark the enthusiasm of players in the future.

According to him, the team responsible for Battlefield is very good and talented, able to do what is desired and unleash its ambition for the genre of action in the first person. Furthermore, he feels that unexpected opportunities are bound to arise with all the confusion surrounding Call of Duty.

In a world where there are questions about the future of Call of Duty and what platforms it may or may not be on, being multiplatform and with full cross-play in Battlefield is a tremendous opportunity for our franchise.

So far, EA has not yet revealed the next Battlefield, but confirmed that they are working on a cinematic experience in the franchise’s universe.

And you, do you think Battlefield will be able to surpass the success of Call of Duty?

